April 17 (Reuters) - Goldplat PLC:

* OPERATIONAL UPDATE IN RELATION TO COVID-19

* TO DATE ALL GOLDPLAT’S OPERATIONS, IN GHANA, SOUTH AFRICA AND IN KENYA, HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS AND PROTOCOLS

* INFORMED SA’S DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY IT WILL RESTART OPERATIONS ON REDUCED BASIS BY 20 APRIL

* KILIMAPESA GOLD PLANT, TOGETHER WITH MINE, CONTINUES TO BE UNDER CARE AND MAINTENANCE