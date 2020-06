June 24 (Reuters) - Goldsea Australia Mining:

* REFERS TO OFF-MARKET TAKEOVER BID FOR ALL OF SHARES IN ALTO METALS

* FIRB REQUESTED A FURTHER EXTENSION OF SIX MONTHS TO CONSIDER GOLDSEA’S APPLICATION

* DECLINED FIRB’S REQUEST AND WITHDRAWN ITS APPLICATION FOR TAKEOVER

* FIRB SHARE OFFER CONDITION OF ORIGINAL BIDDER'S STATEMENT WILL NOT BE SATISFIED BEFORE OFFERS CLOSE & OFFERS WILL LAPSE ON 8 JULY