April 17, 2018 / 7:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-GoldSeat Plans To Raise $3 Mln For Further Expansion In India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - GoldSeat:

* GOLDSEAT PLANS TO RAISE $3 MILLION FOR FURTHER EXPANSION IN INDIA Source text: [GoldSeat, first of its kind licensed On-The-Go Offline Entertainment App for travel services, has announced its plans to raise the next round of funding of $3 million to further expand its operations in the country. Following its inception in2016, GoldSeat has raised 160K USD funding received from an angel investor which was utilized to develop the technology and set up operations in India.]

