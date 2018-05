May 16 (Reuters) - Goldstrike Resources Ltd:

* GOLDSTRIKE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SPIN-OFF OF WHITE GOLD DISTRICT PROPERTIES

* GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD - GOLDSTRIKE SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE LUCKYSTRIKE SHARES ON A 1 FOR 7 BASIS

* GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD - ON A PRO FORMA BASIS, GOLDSTRIKE SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 76%

* GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD - ON A PRO FORMA BASIS GOLDSTRIKE IS EXPECTED TO OWN ABOUT 24% OF OUTSTANDING LUCKYSTRIKE SHARES