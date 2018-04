April 17(Reuters) - Goldtek Technology Co Ltd

* Ex-dividend date on May 2

* Last date before book closure on May 3, with book closure period form May 4 to May 8

* Record date on May 8

* Payment date on May 28

* Previous news was disclosed on Jan. 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HDVoeu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)