Feb 7 (Reuters) - Golub Capital Bdc Inc:

* GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. DECLARES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SECOND QUARTER DISTRIBUTION OF $0.32 PER SHARE AND ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.36​

* GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC QTRLY ‍NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.31​