Nov 30 (Reuters) - Gome Retail Holdings Ltd:

* 9-MONTH GROUP ‍SALES REVENUE RMB57,429 MILLION, UP 3.7 PERCENT​

* 9-MTH‍ PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS RMB220.1 MILLION, DOWN 10.7 PERCENT