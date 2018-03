March 27 (Reuters) - Gome Retail Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB 71.57 BILLION VERSUS RMB76.70 BILLION

* ‍FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 450 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT RMB325 MILLION

* IN NEXT THREE YEARS, PLANS TO OPEN 3,000 COUNTY STORES