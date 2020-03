March 3 (Reuters) - Gooch & Housego PLC:

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC - PLANS TO STREAMLINE ITS ACOUSTO OPTIC (AO) AND PRECISION OPTIC (PO) MANUFACTURING.

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC - TOTAL INVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE C. £5 MILLION ACROSS FY2020 AND FY2021

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC - SAVINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BUILD OVER TIME, WITH AIM OF ACHIEVING A POSITIVE BENEFIT IN SECOND HALF OF FY2021