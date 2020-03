March 24 (Reuters) - Gooch & Housego PLC:

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC - FACILITY IN CLEVELAND, OHIO IS NOW CLOSED FOR A TEMPORARY PERIOD DUE TO VIRUS

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC - DURING THIS PERIOD STAFF FROM CLEVELAND AND FREMONT FACILITIES WHO ARE ABLE TO HOMEWORK WILL CONTINUE TO DO SO

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC - IT IS DIFFICULT TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AT CURRENT TIME