BRIEF-Gooch & Housego Says Overall It Expects To Show Progress On Last Year's Result

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Gooch & Housego PLC:

* AGM TRADING UPDATE

* DURING FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR TRADING REFLECTED PREVIOUSLY REPORTED TRENDS

* CO’S HI-RELIABILITY FIBRE COUPLER BUSINESS HAS A FULL ORDER BOOK FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* OVERALL WE EXPECT TO SHOW PROGRESS ON LAST YEAR’S RESULT

* WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR POTENTIAL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON OUR INDUSTRIAL LASER PRODUCTS

* AS AT 31 JANUARY 2020 OUR ORDER BOOK WAS AT £94.1 MILLION (31 JANUARY 2019: £91.4 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 3.0%