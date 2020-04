April 7 (Reuters) - Gooch & Housego PLC:

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC - OVERALL TRADING IN FIRST HALF OF FY 2020 IS EXPECTED TO HAVE BEEN LOWER THAN SAME TIME PRIOR YEAR

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO - LIKELY TO BE A MATERIAL SHORT TERM IMPACT ON G&H DUE TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: