BRIEF-Gooch & Housego Sees Return To Full Manufacturing Capacity By Q4 End

June 2 (Reuters) - Gooch & Housego PLC:

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC - HY REVENUE £57.5M VERSUS. £59.7M LAST YEAR

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC - HY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX £2.7M VERSUS. £5.4M LAST YEAR

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC - HY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £1.7M VERSUS. £1.5M LAST YEAR

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC SAYS ORDER BOOK OF £91.7M AS AT 31 MARCH 2020, A REDUCTION OF 1.7% COMPARED WITH SAME TIME LAST YEAR

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC SAYS COVID-19 REDUCED MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN H1 BUT A RETURN TO FULL MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IS EXPECTED BY END OF Q4 FY2020

* GOOCH & HOUSEGO PLC SAYS BOARD DOES NOT RECOMMEND AN INTERIM DIVIDEND