March 19 (Reuters) - Good Brands AG:

* PLACES A CONVERTIBLE BOND WITH A TOTAL VOLUME OF EUR 1.6 MILLION

* CONVERTIBLE BOND IS DIVIDED INTO 16 EQUIVALENT BEARER BONDS WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 100,000 EACH

* BONDS BEAR INTEREST OF 5.0% PER ANNUM

* BONDS CAN BE CONVERTED INTO SHARES, CONVERSION PRICE IS EUR 21.51 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)