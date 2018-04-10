BRIEF-Good Com Asset announces new share prices

April 10(Reuters) - Good Com Asset Co Ltd

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 1,797.58 yen per share through public offering, to raise 1.88 billion yen in total

* Says subscription period from April 11 to April 12 and payment date on April 23 for the offering

* Says it will issue new shares at the paid-in price of 1,797.58 yen per share through private placement to raise up to 284.7 million yen in total

* Says the subscription date on May 14 and payment date on May 15 for the private placement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xLQPMV

