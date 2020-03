March 10 (Reuters) - Good Friend International Holdings Inc :

* TOTAL SALES FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED 29 FEB ABOUT RMB73.458 MILLION, DOWN 36%

* GROUP FACTORIES IN MAINLAND CHINA AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, AND RESUMED OPERATION IN MID-FEB

* FACTORIES OF GROUP IN MAINLAND CHINA WERE AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK CORONAVIRUS AND AFFECTED SALES VOLUME IN FEB 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)