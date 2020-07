BRIEF-Good Resources Received Letter From Commercial Department Of Myanmar Railway

July 10 (Reuters) - Good Resources Holdings Ltd:

* RECEIVED LETTER FROM COMMERCIAL DEPARTMENT OF MYANMAR RAILWAY REQUESTING THAT CORE CABLE ALONG YANGON-MANDALAY RAILWAY BE REMOVED

* SEEKING ADVICE FROM MYANMAR COUNSELS AS TO ACTIONS THAT MAY BE TAKEN, INCLUDING FURTHER NEGOTIATION WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES

* IF NO FAVOURABLE OUTCOME FROM FURTHER DISCUSSION WITH AUTHORITIES SEES PART OF OPTICAL FIBRE BUSINESS INVESTMENT TO BE WRITTEN OFF

* WILL RECONSIDER OPTICAL FIBRE LEASING BUSINESS STRATEGY INCLUDING POSSIBLE DISPOSAL OF GROUP’S INTERESTS IN MG11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: