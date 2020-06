June 11 (Reuters) - Good Spirits Hospitality Ltd:

* ADVISES THAT ALL VENUES EXCEPT DB NEWMARKET NOW OPEN & TRADING WITHOUT COVID-19 RELATED RESTRICTIONS

* REGARDING BANKING FACILITIES WITH PACIFIC DAWN, NEGOTIATIONS ONGOING FOR RELIEF FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST DUE ON 30 JUNE

* NEGOTIATIONS ONGOING ALSO TO RECEIVE RELIEF FORM PRINCIPAL PAYMENTS DURING PERIOD UNTIL 31 MARCH 2021