BRIEF-Good Spirits Hospitality Will Be Withdrawing FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

March 16 (Reuters) - Good Spirits Hospitality Ltd:

* WITHDRAWING ITS FULL YEAR 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE.

* FINANCIAL IMPACT COULD BE MORE SIGNIFICANT THAN ESTIMATED

* HOSPITALITY GROUP WILL NOT BE IN A POSITION TO PROVIDE AN EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO MARKET AT THIS TIME

* TAKING MEASURES TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS EARNINGS TO DATE SUCH AS MANAGING EMPLOYEE EXPENSE RATIOS TO REVENUES

* WILL BE WITHDRAWING FY EARNINGS GUIDANCE DUE TO NZ GOVERNMENT’S TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND UNCERTAINTIES FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* REDUCING FORWARD ORDERS FOR PARTICULARLY PERISHABLE FOOD & BEVERAGES TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19