BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants Announces Agreement With Principal Shareholders And Former Directors

March 13 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS, INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH PRINCIPAL SHAREHOLDERS AND FORMER DIRECTORS

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS - ‍WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF ITS DIRECTORS FROM SEVEN TO FIVE PRIOR TO 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH DELTA PARTNERS & REIT REDUX & FORMER BOARD DIRECTORS ROBERT STETSON & CHARLES JOBSON

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS - ‍WITH SUPPORT OF DELTA PARTNERS, TO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, STETSON, JOBSON, GEOFFREY BAILEY, JASON MACEDA AT MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: