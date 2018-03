BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants Entered Into Settlement Agreement With Robert Stetson And Charles Jobson​

March 13 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS - ‍ ON MARCH 12 ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT STETSON AND CHARLES JOBSON - SEC FILING​

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS - ‍ STETSON AND JOBSON TO AMEND SCHEDULE 13D/A FILING TO PROVIDE THEY NO LONGER INTEND TO VOTE FOR CHANGE IN BOARD COMPOSITION ​

* GOOD TIMES - ‍ EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE​