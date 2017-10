Sept 12 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* Good Times Restaurants Inc expands debt facility to $12M

* Good Times Restaurants Inc - amended its credit agreement with Cadence Bank, which expands facility from $9 million to $12 million

* Good Times Restaurants- believe facility combined with cash on-hand, others, provide adequate capital to achieve 2018 growth objectives, meet capex needs