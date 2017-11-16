FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Good times restaurants inc. confirms receipt of Delta Partners, LP and Reit Redux LP notice
November 16, 2017 / 1:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Good times restaurants inc. confirms receipt of Delta Partners, LP and Reit Redux LP notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Good Times Restaurants Inc. confirms receipt of Delta Partners, LP and Reit Redux LP notice

* Good times restaurants - got a notice from Delta Partners, Reit Redux nominating 7 persons for election to co’s board at its 2018 annual meeting

* Good Times Restaurants-7 persons nominated for election to board are 4 persons currently on board, 3 additional persons not currently members of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

