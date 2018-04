April 3 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 Q2 SAME STORE SALES

* QTRLY GOOD TIMES’ SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 7.1%

* QTRLY BAD DADDY’S ADJUSTED SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 0.7%

* BAD DADDY’S SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 0.2% DURING QUARTER

* ON TRACK FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL NEW BAD DADDY'S THIS YEAR