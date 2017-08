July 5 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Good Times Restaurants Inc- Good Times' same store sales increased 3.7 pct in its fiscal q3 ended june 27

* Says ‍bad Daddy's Q3 adjusted same store sales increase 1.0 pct​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc - excluding cherry creek location bad daddy's qtrly same store sales increased 1.0 pct for q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: