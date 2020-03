March 25 (Reuters) - Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd :

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$202.2 MILLION VERSUS HK$163.8 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$8,777.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$8,629.1 MILLION

* REVENUES FROM LATE JANUARY THROUGH FEBRUARY SIGNIFICANTLY DECLINED DUE TO OFFLINE STORE SHUTDOWNS