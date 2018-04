April 18 (Reuters) - Goodfood Market Corp:

* GOODFOOD MARKET ANNOUNCES $10 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN WESTERN CANADA, LAUNCH NEW MEAL SOLUTIONS AND INVEST IN AUTOMATION

* GOODFOOD MARKET CORP - UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO PURCHASE 4 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT A PRICE OF $2.50 PER COMMON SHARES