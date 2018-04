April 12 (Reuters) - Goodfood Market Corp:

* QUARTER GROSS MERCHANDISE SALES GROWTH OF 42% AND PROFITABILITY IN SEVERAL CORE MARKETS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

* ACTIVE SUBSCRIBERS REACHED 61,000 AS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018, UP FROM 13,000 AS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017

* DURING Q2, GOODFOOD ADDED 16,000 NET NEW SUBSCRIBERS, AN INCREASE OF 36% FROM NOVEMBER 30, 2017

* Q2 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE C$0.05

* QTRLY REVENUE $15.7 MILLION VERSUS $3.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: