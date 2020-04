BRIEF-Goodfood Market Says Gross Merchandise Sales Increased $22.4 Mln In Q2 2020 To Reach $68.9 Mln

April 8 (Reuters) - Goodfood Market Corp:

* GOODFOOD DELIVERS CONTINUED STRONG GROWTH AND MARGIN IMPROVEMENT WITH GROSS MARGIN SURPASSING THE 30% MARK, Q2 REVENUE OF $59 MILLION, LTM REVENUE¹ SURPASSING $210 MILLION AND RUN-RATE GMS¹ REACHING $300 MILLION

* GOODFOOD MARKET CORP - GROSS MERCHANDISE SALES INCREASED $22.4 MILLION IN Q2 2020 TO REACH $68.9 MILLION

* GOODFOOD MARKET CORP - HAS STARTED TO EXPERIENCE IMPACT OF OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 ON ITS OVERALL BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS

* GOODFOOD MARKET CORP - AS AN ESSENTIAL SERVICE IN CANADA, GOODFOOD CONTINUES TO OPERATE DURING CURRENT PANDEMIC

* GOODFOOD MARKET CORP - HAVE EXPERIENCED CHALLENGES TO OUR OPERATIONS AND SUPPLY CHAIN, PUTTING PRESSURE ON FOOD AND LABOUR COSTS

* GOODFOOD MARKET - STARTING MARCH 26, RAISED PAY OF ALL ITS HOURLY AND SALARIED OPERATIONS AND PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES BY A MINIMUM OF $2/HOUR

* GOODFOOD MARKET CORP - PAY RAISE WILL BE EFFECTIVE THROUGHOUT DURATION OF COVID-19 CRISIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)