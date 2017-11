Nov 29 (Reuters) - Goodfood Market Corp:

* GOODFOOD REPORTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF 607%

* GOODFOOD MARKET - ‍DURING Q4, CO ADDED 8,000 NET NEW SUBSCRIBERS, WHICH REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF 35% FROM END OF Q3 OF 2017​

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE C$0.05

* - ‍REVENUE FOR Q4 GREW 652% TO $7.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $1.0 MILLION FOR CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF 2016​

* - ‍EXPECT TO LAUNCH NATIONAL PLATFORM IN FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR 2018 WITH ADDITION OF A FACILITY IN WESTERN CANADA​

