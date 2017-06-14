FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum announces Haynesville shale well result
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum announces Haynesville shale well result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp:

* Goodrich Petroleum announces haynesville shale well result, operational update and increased guidance

* Current production for company is approximately 50,000 mcfe per day

* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company has increased its q4 of 2017 guidance to an average of 55,000 - 60,000 mcfe per day

* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company is expected to spud its next well, franks 25&24 no. 1 (estimated 69% wi, 50% nri) middle of July

* Has leased approximately 600 net acres adjacent to its existing acreage in red river Parish, Louisiana

* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company now owns rights to approximately 26,000 net acres in Haynesville

* Company will earn acreage through drilling and completion of wells, with no upfront cash consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.