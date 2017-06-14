BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum announces Haynesville shale well result

June 14 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp:

* Goodrich Petroleum announces haynesville shale well result, operational update and increased guidance

* Current production for company is approximately 50,000 mcfe per day

* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company has increased its q4 of 2017 guidance to an average of 55,000 - 60,000 mcfe per day

* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company is expected to spud its next well, franks 25&24 no. 1 (estimated 69% wi, 50% nri) middle of July

* Has leased approximately 600 net acres adjacent to its existing acreage in red river Parish, Louisiana

* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - company now owns rights to approximately 26,000 net acres in Haynesville

* Company will earn acreage through drilling and completion of wells, with no upfront cash consideration