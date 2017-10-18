FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum announces new credit facility and acreage swap
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 10:10 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum announces new credit facility and acreage swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp

* Goodrich Petroleum announces new credit facility and acreage swap

* Goodrich Petroleum Corp says ‍credit facility has an initial borrowing base of $40 million​

* Says ‍entered into a $250 million senior secured revolving credit agreement​

* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - entered into additional swap of undeveloped acreage on a portion of its core North Louisiana Haynesville shale acreage​

* Goodrich Petroleum - ‍swapped about 900 net acres out of its Metcalf area of central Caddo parish for a similar amount of acreage in its Bethany-Longstreet area in southern Caddo Parish​

* Goodrich - ‍credit facility has borrowing base of $40 million with customary terms & conditions, including semi-annual borrowing base redeterminations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
