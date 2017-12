Dec 20 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp:

* GOODRICH PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP - ANNOUNCED PRELIMINARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 OF $65 - $75 MILLION

* GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP - EXPECTS TO GROW 2018 PRODUCTION TO RANGE OF ABOUT 28.3 - 30.3 BCFE, OR AN AVERAGE OF 77,000 - 83,000 MCFE PER DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: