BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum Announces Q1 Loss Per Share $0.47

May 15 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp:

* GOODRICH PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES RECENT DEVELOPMENTS, OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $15 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.02 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRODUCTION TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 3.3 BCFE IN QUARTER, VERSUS 2.3 BCFE

* REVISING ITS FULL YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO AN AVERAGE OF 65,000 TO 75,000 MCFE PER DAY

* MAINTAINING ITS 2018 EXIT RATE OF 100,000 MCFE PER DAY

* GOODRICH PETROLEUM - RAISING ITS 2019 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO GROWTH OF 100-120% OVER MIDPOINT OF 2018 GUIDANCE

* PRELIMINARY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLANS FOR 2019 REMAIN UNCHANGED AT A RANGE OF $125 - $150 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION IN Q2

ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION IN Q2

* REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR PRELIMINARY CAPITAL BUDGET OF $85-95 MILLION