April 3 (Reuters) - Goodway Integrated Industries Bhd :

* UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH CK RUBBER INDUSTRIES TO DISPOSE PIECE PROPERTY IN NEGERI SEMBILAN FOR 6.8 MILLION RGT‍​

* EXPECTED LOSS FROM PROPOSED DISPOSAL PROPERTY IS 580,000 RGT‍​