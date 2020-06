June 8 (Reuters) - Goodwin PLC:

* GOODWIN PLC - THERE HAVE BEEN DELAYS IN EXECUTING CERTAIN CAPITAL GOODS CONTRACTS

* GOODWIN PLC - GROUP’S CURRENT RECORD FORWARD ORDER BOOK OF £177 MILLION (SOME 94% HIGHER THAN AVERAGE FOR PAST 6 YEARS)

* GOODWIN PLC - CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT ARE IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: