April 16 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co:

* GOODYEAR, BRIDGESTONE JOIN FORCES TO FORM U.S. NATIONAL TIRE DISTRIBUTOR

* GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC

* GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO - TIREHUB WILL BE A 50-50 JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN GOODYEAR AND BRIDGESTONE