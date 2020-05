May 28 (Reuters) - GOODYEAR LASTIKLERI:

* HALTS PRODUCTION IN ADAPAZARI PLANT BETWEEN JUNE 1 AND JUNE 10 DUE TO COVID-19

* HALTS PRODUCTION IN IZMIT PLANT BETWEEN JUNE 1 AND JUNE 8 DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)