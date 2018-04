April 27 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* ALPHABET INC - ERIC SCHMIDT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $4.7 MILLION VERSUS $4.3 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* ALPHABET INC - ALPHABET CEO LARRY PAGE’S COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS $1 VERSUS $1 IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* ALPHABET INC - SAYS SUNDAR PICHAI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $1.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: