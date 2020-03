March 17 (Reuters) - Google:

* GOOGLE CLOUD HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT ‘20: DIGITAL CONNECT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK -GOOGLE BLOG

* GOOGLE SAYS WILL SHARE NEW DATE OF GOOGLE CLOUD NEXT ’20: DIGITAL CONNECT AFTER BETTER SENSE OF THE SITUATION - BLOG Source text: (bit.ly/2xMlQ4K) Further company coverage: