Feb 28 (Reuters) -

* GOOGLE EMPLOYEE WHO WAS IN ITS ZURICH OFFICE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE CORONAVIRUS - BUSINESS INSIDER

* GOOGLE IS PREVENTING EMPLOYEES FROM TRAVELING TO IRAN, AS WELL AS TO 2 ITALIAN REGIONS WHERE VIRUS IS SPREADING, LOMBARDY AND VENETO- BUSINESS INSIDER

* FROM MARCH 2, GOOGLE WILL BAN EMPLOYEES FROM TRAVELING TO SOUTH KOREA AND JAPAN- BUSINESS INSIDER