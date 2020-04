April 9 (Reuters) -

* GOOGLE FRANCE EXECUTIVE SAYS: SINCE THE EUROPEAN COPYRIGHT LAW CAME INTO FORCE IN FRANCE LAST YEAR, WE HAVE BEEN ENGAGING WITH PUBLISHERS TO INCREASE OUR SUPPORT AND INVESTMENT IN NEWS

* GOOGLE FRANCE: WE WILL COMPLY WITH THE FRENCH FCA’S ORDER WHILE WE REVIEW IT AND CONTINUE THOSE NEGOTIATIONS Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Matthieu Protard:)