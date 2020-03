BRIEF-Google Issues Update On Coronavirus

March 6 (Reuters) - Google:

* GOOGLE ISSUES UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS

* SOME OF OUR OFFICES HAVE SHIFTED TO A WORK-FROM-HOME STATUS ENSURING BUSINESS CONTINUITY, WHILE OTHERS ARE STILL OPERATING AS NORMAL

* ON GOOGLE ADS WE ARE BLOCKING ALL ADS CAPITALIZING ON CORONAVIRUS, BLOCKED TENS OF THOUSANDS OF ADS OVER THE LAST SIX WEEKS

* ON YOUTUBE, WORKING TO QUICKLY REMOVE ANY CONTENT THAT CLAIMS TO PREVENT CORONAVIRUS IN PLACE OF SEEKING MEDICAL TREATMENT

* FOR PEOPLE LOOKING FOR INFORMATION ABOUT SYMPTOMS, PREVENTION OR TREATMENTS, CO WORKING TO EXPAND KNOWLEDGE PANELS TO INCLUDE COVID-19 PANEL