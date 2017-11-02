FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Google says mistakenly blocked access to some users’ files on Oct. 31
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
U.S.
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 4:52 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Google says mistakenly blocked access to some users’ files on Oct. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Google:

* Google says on Oct. 31, it mistakenly blocked access to some users’ files, including Google docs - blog

* Google says blocking of access to some users’ files was due to “short-lived” bug that incorrectly flagged some files as violating terms of service

* Oct. 31 bug caused Google docs, drive services to misinterpret response from protection systems

* Google says removed the bug causing blockage of access to some users’ files

* Bug caused Google docs, drive services to wrongly mark some files as terms of service violations, causing access denials for users Source text (bit.ly/2xQ7uey) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.