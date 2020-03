March 10 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc:

* GOOGLE, ON SUPPORTING EXTENDED WORKFORCE THROUGH THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK, SAYS MOST MEMBERS AROUND WORLD HAVE SICK LEAVE BENEFITS- BLOG

* GOOGLE - ESTABLISHING COVID-19 FUND TO ENABLE ALL TEMPORARY STAFF & VENDORS, GLOBALLY, TO TAKE PAID SICK LEAVE IF THEY HAVE POTENTIAL SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19 Source: (bit.ly/3aFwbgM) Further company coverage: