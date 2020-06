BRIEF-Google Says New Google Maps Features Alert User Of Important Covid-19 Information, Help User Avoid Crowds On Public Transit

June 8 (Reuters) - Google:

* GOOGLE - NEW GOOGLE MAPS FEATURES ALERT YOU OF IMPORTANT COVID-19 INFORMATION AND HELP USER AVOID CROWDS ON PUBLIC TRANSIT

* GOOGLE - TRANSIT ALERTS ARE ROLLING OUT IN ARGENTINA, AUSTRALIA, BELGIUM, BRAZIL, COLOMBIA, FRANCE, INDIA, MEXICO

* GOOGLE - TRANSIT ALERTS ARE ROLLING OUT IN NETHERLANDS, SPAIN, THAILAND, UNITED KINGDOM AND THE U.S

* GOOGLE - STARTING THIS WEEK, ALERTS FOR MEDICAL FACILITIES TO BE AVAILABLE ON GOOGLE MAPS IN INDONESIA, ISRAEL, PHILIPPINES, SOUTH KOREA, AND U.S.

* GOOGLE - STARTING THIS WEEK, TESTING CENTER ALERTS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON GOOGLE MAPS IN U.S.