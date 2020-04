April 10 (Reuters) - GOOGLE:

* GOOGLE - OVER COMING WEEK, BEGINNING TO ROLL OUT 2 NEW FEATURES IN SEARCH, MAPS THAT MAKE IT EASIER FOR PEOPLE TO CONNECT TO VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE OPTIONS

* GOOGLE - BEGINNING AS A PILOT IN U.S., WE'LL BEGIN SHOWING WIDELY-AVAILABLE VIRTUAL CARE PLATFORMS DIRECTLY ON SEARCH Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2UZyvKU]