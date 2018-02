Feb 1 (Reuters) -

* GOOGLE SAYS TO BUILD NEW SOLAR FACILITY AND AN ADDITIONAL DATA CENTER IN BELGIUM‍​ - BLOG

* GOOGLE SAYS TO INVEST ABOUT EUR 250 MILLION TO BUILD THE ADDITIONAL DATA CENTER BUILDING; IT'S DUE TO BE COMPLETED AND OPERATIONAL BY MID-2019- BLOG Source text : bit.ly/2BKGQFa