BRIEF-Google says to restrict ads for cryptocurrencies and related content

March 14 (Reuters) -

* GOOGLE SAYS IN JUNE 2018 TO UPDATE FINANCIAL SERVICES POLICY TO RESTRICT ADS OF CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE, ROLLING SPOT FOREX,FINANCIAL SPREAD BETTING

* GOOGLE SAYS ADS FOR BINARY OPTIONS AND SYNONYMOUS PRODUCTS, CRYPTOCURRENCIES AND RELATED CONTENT WILL NO LONGER BE ALLOWED TO SERVE

* GOOGLE SAYS ADVERTISERS OFFERING CONTRACTS FOR DIFFERENCE, ROLLING SPOT FOREX, AND FINANCIAL SPREAD BETTING WILL BE REQUIRED TO BE CERTIFIED BY CO Source text - bit.ly/2Inxgg8 Further company coverage: