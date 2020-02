BRIEF-Google Says Took Down More Than 580,000 Reviews And 258,000 Business Profiles That Were Reported Directly To Co In 2019

Feb 19 (Reuters) - GOOGLE :

* GOOGLE SAYS REMOVED MORE THAN 75 MILLION POLICY-VIOLATING REVIEWS AND 4 MILLION FAKE BUSINESS PROFILES IN 2019 - BLOG

* GOOGLE SAYS TOOK DOWN MORE THAN 580,000 REVIEWS AND 258,000 BUSINESS PROFILES THAT WERE REPORTED DIRECTLY TO CO IN 2019 - BLOG

* GOOGLE SAYS DISABLED MORE THAN 475,000 USER ACCOUNTS IN 2019 - BLOG

* GOOGLE SAYS REVIEWED AND REMOVED MORE THAN 10 MILLION PHOTOS AND 3 MILLION VIDEOS THAT VIOLATED CONTENT POLICIES IN 2019 - BLOG